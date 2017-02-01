Politics
February 1, 2017 11:12 pm
Updated: February 1, 2017 11:14 pm

Melania Trump’s turn: First Lady announces first staff pick

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Ball in Washington, D.C.

Kevin Dietsch/UPI
WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump has named the first member of her White House team, choosing Lindsay Reynolds as her chief of staff.

Reynolds will oversee operations in the White House East Wing, where the first lady operation is traditionally based.

Mrs. Trump says in a statement that Reynolds has more than 14 years of experience in political fundraising and event management. She also served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

WATCH: Who Is Melania Trump?

The first lady also acknowledges the slow pace of building her staff. She says creating a professional and highly experienced team “will take time to do properly.”

READ MORE: #FreeMelania: Twitter sends out call to ‘save’ Trump’s wife

Reynold says in the same statement that she’s working on updates and renovations to the White House public tour route, which has been closed temporarily.

