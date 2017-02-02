‘Bird Whisperer’ starts training sessions for Calgarians with feathered friends

Robin Horemans loves running her pet parrot Quentin through his paces.

“We want it to be as fun and as interactive as possible,” Horemans said.

And every time he does a trick – waving his wings, nodding his head, turning in a circle – Quentin knows he’ll get a reward.

“He’s a very special boy,” Horemans said. “He gets cashews as a treat.”

Horemans’ talent for training has earned her the nickname “The Bird Whisperer.”

She’s now sharing her training techniques with Calgarians by opening The Calgary Bird School.

Just like taking puppies to obedience classes, pet owners will be offered methods to help parrots and other birds adjust to life with people.

“We’re going to focus on obedience things, but not in the say way as a ‘sit’ or a ‘down’ with a dog,” Horemans said. “These birds are very wild animals, even though they live in our homes. We want them to be as comfortable as possible, in a place where we need them to be calm and quiet and non-destructive.”

Horemans’ classes start Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Highwood Community Hall in northwest Calgary, continuing there monthly.

