NSTU makes ‘handful’ of minor changes to work-to-rule directives

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) is changing their work-to-rule directives to teachers, the union announced Thursday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia teachers work-to-rule: What does it mean for you?

The union says the “handful” of changes come as a way to “better meet the educational needs of students and teachers.”

The changes include:

Teachers will supervise out-of-province trips organized before work-to-rule started that have signed contracts involving money

Co-op and O2 (options and opportunities) courses will proceed normally during instructional hours

Administrators, school guidance counsellors and registrars can use Power School for course changes and transfers, and to register students for this year

Story continues below

Union president Liette Doucet said the changes were “time sensitive” given the membership is set to vote on the latest tentative agreement next Wednesday.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of students and parents as we take this stand,” Doucet said.

READ MORE: NS Parents for Teachers want meeting with government about labour dispute

“These changes will allow us to meet the educational needs of students while highlighting how teachers go above and beyond in the classroom on a daily basis.”

Teachers resumed working-to-rule Jan. 30, after Premier Stephen McNeil remarked that two extra days off in the recent tentative agreement were marking or prep days, rather than days which teachers could use as they please.

The union had called off the job action the week prior after the government and union reached that controversial tentative deal.

Last week, five Nova Scotia universities announced they’re taking legal action against the teachers union, claiming the work-to-rule directive barring teachers from accommodating student-teacher practicums violated Section 31 of the Education Act.

Doucet told media that despite the pending legal action, no changed will be made to directives around accepting and supervising student teachers.