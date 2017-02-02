High-risk sex offender arrested in Vancouver

A high-risk sex offender living in Vancouver has been arrested by the Vancouver Police, after breaching the conditions of his parole on Wednesday.

Michael Wayne Carpenter, who has been serving a 10 year long-term supervision order and has convictions for three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, was arrested without conflict on Wednesday for breaching his parole conditions.

A warning to the public concerning Carpenter living in the city was issued on Jan. 9, citing he “poses a risk to the safety of vulnerable female children, teens, and adults.”

Const. Jason Doucette said the VPD isn’t aware of new offences committed by Carpenter, and that they are in communication with Carpenter’s parole officer.

Carpenter’s parole conditions included:

– not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol or drugs

– not to own, use or possess a computer, or any technological device that would allow access to the internet

– not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18, except in certain conditions

– not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material

– report all friendships, sexual relationships, and intimate relationships with women

– not to go to Kamloops, B.C.

– not to enter any private dwelling or places including, but not limited to hotels, motels, rooming houses, SRO residences, private residence/dwelling, or vehicles