VPD warns of high-risk sex offender living in Vancouver

Vancouver police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the city.

In a statement published Monday, VPD said “compelling circumstances exist to warn the public” about Michael Wayne Carpenter, 46, who “poses a risk to the safety of vulnerable female children, teens, and adults.”

Carpenter, who will be living in a correctional halfway house in the city, is currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order, with convictions for three counts each of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He is described as being Caucasian, 5’9″ and 180 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

As part of his long-term supervision order, Carpenter is bound by the following conditions:

– not to consume, purchase, or possess alcohol or drugs

– not to own, use or possess a computer, or any technological device that would allow access to the internet

– not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18, except in certain conditions

– not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material

– report all friendships, sexual relationships, and intimate relationships with women

– not to go to Kamloops, B.C.

– not to enter any private dwelling or places including, but not limited to hotels, motels, rooming houses, SRO residences, private residence/dwelling, or vehicles

Anyone who sees Carpenter violating of any of these conditions is asked to call 911.

Police issued a similar warning about Carpenter in August.