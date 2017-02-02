Charges laid after man shot during fight at Red Deer apartment building

A Red Deer man was arrested and charged after a fight involving a firearm at an apartment building in the central Alberta city.

Several people were arrested and a man was taken to hospital following the Tuesday morning incident.

Red Deer RCMP said officers responded to a report of a disturbance shortly after 8:30 a.m. at an apartment near 59 Avenue and 63 Street, in the Highland Green neighbourhood.

RCMP said a gun was fired during an altercation between two men who knew each other, and one man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Man shot during fight at Red Deer apartment building: RCMP

Derek John Bergdal, 31, was charged with discharge firearm with intent to wound, robbery using restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, possess restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition, possess firearm contrary to prohibition order, and commit nuisance causing physical injury.

Bergdal remains in police custody. His first court appearance is set for Thursday morning in Red Deer.