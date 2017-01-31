Man shot during fight at Red Deer apartment building: RCMP

Several people were arrested and a man was taken to hospital Tuesday morning in Red Deer, after a fight involving a firearm at an apartment building.

Red Deer RCMP said officers responded to a report of a disturbance shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 at an apartment near 59 Avenue and 63 Street in the Highland Green neighbourhood.

RCMP said they determined a firearm was fired during an altercation between two men who knew each other. One man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Several other people were taken into custody.

RCMP said there was no danger to the public and they continue to investigate.