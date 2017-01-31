Crime
January 31, 2017 1:22 pm

Man shot during fight at Red Deer apartment building: RCMP

6910-G-1624 By Online Journalist  Global News
Global News
A A

Several people were arrested and a man was taken to hospital Tuesday morning in Red Deer, after a fight involving a firearm at an apartment building.

Red Deer RCMP said officers responded to a report of a disturbance shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 at an apartment near 59 Avenue and 63 Street in the Highland Green neighbourhood.

RCMP said they determined a firearm was fired during an altercation between two men who knew each other. One man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Several other people were taken into custody.

RCMP said there was no danger to the public and they continue to investigate.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
RCMP
Red Deer
Red Deer Crime
Red Deer Highland Green neighbourhood
Red Deer RCMP
Red Deer Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News