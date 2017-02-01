RCMP investigate man’s death at Grande Prairie work site

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was crushed by a load of lumber at a Grande Prairie job site Wednesday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., RCMP were called to an outdoor workplace in the area of 94 Avenue and Park Road for reports of an injured man.

Officers said their initial investigation indicates a load of lumber fell off of a trailer and crushed the man. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and Alberta Labour officials are currently investigating.

RCMP did not release the name of the business or the type of work the man was doing at the time.