Sporadic start to 2017 in Regina: Cold snaps and warming trends

Last year was the third warmest on record in the Queen City, and we’re starting off this year with mild but much drier conditions compared to the seasonal norm.

When combining all the daily mean temperatures and comparing to average, Regina was 1.8 degrees warmer.

The amount of precipitation throughout January was significantly below normal. As for snow depth, currently Regina has two centimetres on the ground but normally the city ends the month with a snow depth of 18 centimetres.

The warmest temperature recorded in January was 6 degrees on the 28, and the coldest day was January 11 when we dipped down to -35 degrees.

The record high for January in Regina was set back in 2002 on January 8 when the city recorded a daytime high of 10 degrees. Even more impressive is the record low, which was set on January 1, 1885 when the mercury plummeted to -50 degrees.

Regina was in a deep freeze for the beginning of January, but warmed up towards the end. The city fell below -30 degrees four times throughout the month, and warmed up above the freezing point eight times.

A look ahead into February shows much of the same as January, a cold snap to start the month with it turning into mild temperatures towards the middle of the month.

