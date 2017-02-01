Regina weather
February 1, 2017 4:23 pm

Sporadic start to 2017 in Regina: Cold snaps and warming trends

Tiffany Lizee By Weather Specialist  Global News

Winter in Regina captured by Paul Newell.

newelly54/flickr
A A

Last year was the third warmest on record in the Queen City, and we’re starting off this year with mild but much drier conditions compared to the seasonal norm.

When combining all the daily mean temperatures and comparing to average, Regina was 1.8 degrees warmer.

The amount of precipitation throughout January was significantly below normal. As for snow depth, currently Regina has two centimetres on the ground but normally the city ends the month with a snow depth of 18 centimetres.

READ MORE: 3rd warmest year on record in Regina

77c74b9e-6995-4276-9fe4-cdc76bcb2e0e

The warmest temperature recorded in January was 6 degrees on the 28, and the coldest day was January 11 when we dipped down to -35 degrees.

The record high for January in Regina was set back in 2002 on January 8 when the city recorded a daytime high of 10 degrees. Even more impressive is the record low, which was set on January 1, 1885 when the mercury plummeted to -50 degrees.

236c609d-3a9d-4d12-99c9-2b978c4ea112

READ MORE: Warm Pacific air breaks records in Sask., mild end to January

Regina was in a deep freeze for the beginning of January, but warmed up towards the end. The city fell below -30 degrees four times throughout the month, and warmed up above the freezing point eight times.

 b69becb8-94f1-4f8e-b747-881cb3a0964b741a065f-cb93-40e6-8277-94c05b9a2cc6

A look ahead into February shows much of the same as January, a cold snap to start the month with it turning into mild temperatures towards the middle of the month.

16463052_1264605330301171_222691111733346466_o

For weather-on-the-go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Regina weather
Sask Weather
SkyTracker Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News