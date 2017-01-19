Warm Pacific air breaks records in Sask., mild end to January

Warm Pacific air has settled into the Prairies bringing much-needed relief after a two-week deep freeze at the beginning of January.

Temperatures shot up above freezing on Wednesday and 21 records were broken across the province. Maple Creek was the provincial hot spot at 12.2 C, which was 1.6 degrees below the national hot spot set in Violet Grove, Alta.

Mild weather will continue into the weekend, then temperatures fall back below freezing. However, daytime highs are forecasted to stay above seasonal until the end of the month.

Below are all of the records broken on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

Assiniboia 5.8°

Old record: 5.0° in 1991 Broadview 4.9°

Old record: 3.5° in 1991 Collins Bay -0.9°

Old record: -1.9° in 2009 Coronach 5.3°

Old record: 5.0° in 1981 Elbow 8.2°

Old record: 3.2° in 2009 Indian Head 4.2°

Old record: 4.0° in 1991 Key Lake 3.0°

Old record: 2.7° in 2009 Last Mountain Lake 5.7°

Old record: 3.7° in 2009 Leader 9.3°

Old record: 7.0° in 1981 Lucky Lake 7.6°

Old record: 3.7 in 2009 Maple Creek 12.2°

Old record: 10.1 in 2014 Melfort 4.9°

Old record: 4.0° in 1991 Regina 4.7°

Old record: 4.2° in 1991 Rockglen 6.8°

Old record: 5.0° in 2009 Rosetown 5.9°

Old record: 5.6° in 1919 Saskatoon 6.7°

Old record: 5.0° in 1923 Scott 4.4°

Old record: 4.1° in 2009 Stony Rapids -0.4°

Old record: -1.7° in 1977 Watrous 6.4°

Old record: 4.0° in 2009 Wynyard 6.2°

Old record: 2.4° in 1991 Yorkton 4.6°

