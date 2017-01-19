Saskatchewan Weather
January 19, 2017 6:12 pm

Warm Pacific air breaks records in Sask., mild end to January

Tiffany Lizee By Weather Specialist  Global News
Warm Pacific air has settled into the Prairies bringing much-needed relief after a two-week deep freeze at the beginning of January.

Temperatures shot up above freezing on Wednesday and 21 records were broken across the province. Maple Creek was the provincial hot spot at 12.2 C, which was 1.6 degrees below the national hot spot set in Violet Grove, Alta.

Mild weather will continue into the weekend, then temperatures fall back below freezing. However, daytime highs are forecasted to stay above seasonal until the end of the month.

Below are all of the records broken on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

  • Assiniboia 5.8°
    Old record: 5.0° in 1991
  • Broadview 4.9°
    Old record: 3.5° in 1991
  • Collins Bay -0.9°
    Old record: -1.9° in 2009
  • Coronach 5.3°
    Old record: 5.0° in 1981
  • Elbow 8.2°
    Old record: 3.2° in 2009
  • Indian Head 4.2°
    Old record: 4.0° in 1991
  • Key Lake 3.0°
    Old record: 2.7° in 2009
  • Last Mountain Lake 5.7°
    Old record: 3.7° in 2009
  • Leader 9.3°
    Old record: 7.0° in 1981
  • Lucky Lake 7.6°
    Old record: 3.7 in 2009
  • Maple Creek 12.2°
    Old record: 10.1 in 2014
  • Melfort 4.9°
    Old record: 4.0° in 1991
  • Regina 4.7°
    Old record: 4.2° in 1991
  • Rockglen 6.8°
    Old record: 5.0° in 2009
  • Rosetown 5.9°
    Old record: 5.6° in 1919
  • Saskatoon 6.7°
    Old record: 5.0° in 1923
  • Scott 4.4°
    Old record: 4.1° in 2009
  • Stony Rapids -0.4°
    Old record: -1.7° in 1977
  • Watrous 6.4°
    Old record: 4.0° in 2009
  • Wynyard 6.2°
    Old record: 2.4° in 1991
  • Yorkton 4.6°
    Old record: 3.4° in 1991

