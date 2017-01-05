3rd warmest year on record in Regina

Environment Canada has released data showing 2016 as the third warmest year on record in Regina within the past 121 years.

In 2016, the daily average for the entire year in Regina was 5.1 degrees, which is two degrees above the norm. Eight months of the year were above seasonal. July, August and December were below average and October was right on par with seasonal.

Last year, there was a 68 degree difference between the highest and lowest recorded temperatures in the city.

The year 2016 was notably warm for Saskatoon, Estevan and Yorkton. Saskatoon recorded 1.7 degrees above normal, making it the third warmest year. Estevan also recorded the third warmest year, 2.0 degrees above normal. It was the second warmest year on record in Yorkton, they recorded a daily average of 2.1 degrees above normal.

Top 10 warmest years in Regina

1st = 1987 was 2.6° above average

2nd = 1931 was 2.6° above average

3rd = 2016 was 2.0° above average

4th = 1981 was 2.8° above average

5th = 2015 was 2.2° above average

6th = 1988 was 2.2° above average

7th = 2006 was 2.1° above average

8th = 1998 was 2.0° above average

9th = 1986 was 1.9° above average

10th = 1991 was 1.8° above average

