January 4, 2017 3:57 pm
Updated: January 4, 2017 4:06 pm

Estevan has snowiest December ever recorded

Tiffany Lizee By Weather Specialist  Global News
Amanda Hagel/Twitter
Estevan has officially recorded the snowiest December in 100 years of records, with a total of 52 centimetres of snowfall throughout the month.

After a wetter than average November, Estevan started off December with 14 centimetres of snow on the ground. On December 5th and 6th, a blizzard hit southeastern Saskatchewan and dumped 21 centimetres of fresh snow onto the city. Throughout the month, they had numerous significant snowfalls and another blizzard on Boxing Day.

At one point last month, the Estevan Airport measured a snow depth of 26 centimetres. The city normally has an average of  eight centimetres of snow on the ground during the month of December.

Previous snowfall records

  • 2nd place: 42.0 cm recorded in 2002
  • 3rd place:  38.4 cm recorded in 1975
  • 4th place:  38 cm recorded in 1950

