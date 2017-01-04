Estevan has snowiest December ever recorded
Estevan has officially recorded the snowiest December in 100 years of records, with a total of 52 centimetres of snowfall throughout the month.
After a wetter than average November, Estevan started off December with 14 centimetres of snow on the ground. On December 5th and 6th, a blizzard hit southeastern Saskatchewan and dumped 21 centimetres of fresh snow onto the city. Throughout the month, they had numerous significant snowfalls and another blizzard on Boxing Day.
WATCH: Weyburn, Sask. digs itself out of first blizzard this winter
READ MORE: Estevan residents still shovelling out from snowstorm days later
At one point last month, the Estevan Airport measured a snow depth of 26 centimetres. The city normally has an average of eight centimetres of snow on the ground during the month of December.
Previous snowfall records
- 2nd place: 42.0 cm recorded in 2002
- 3rd place: 38.4 cm recorded in 1975
- 4th place: 38 cm recorded in 1950
For weather-on-the-go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments