9 Calgary restaurants named among most romantic in Canada

Nine Calgary eateries have been named on a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada in 2017.

The list – from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada – was compiled using information from more than 480,000 reviews submitted by verified diners between Dec. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2016.

“Whether looking to book the perfect Valentine’s Day meal or a casual dinner date, this list … highlights some of Canada’s most romantic restaurants from coast to coast,” OpenTable Canada spokesperson said in a news release.

“The restaurants on this list are excellent choices for places to dine on one of the most romantic and busiest days of the year.”

Ontario boasts the greatest number of restaurants featured on the list with 46 establishments, followed by Alberta with 27.

BELOW: Nine most romantic resturaunts in Calgary, according to OpenTable

Of Alberta’s 27 restaurants named on the list, eight are in Edmonton, six are in Banff, two are in Canmore, one is in Bragg Creek and another is in Saint Albert.

