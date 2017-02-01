These are the most romantic cities in Canada

For the fifth year in a row, Victoria has nabbed the top spot on an annual list of the most romantic cities in Canada.

The list from Amazon.ca is compiled by comparing sales of romance novels, romantic comedy movies, relationship books, jewelry and sexual wellness products throughout the year in cities with populations over 80,000.

According to Amazon.ca, the British Columbia capital made a clean sweep as the top city in every category, purchasing the most romance products overall.

So what kind of romance products were Canadians purchasing? Amazon said movies like Pretty Woman and While You Were Sleeping, as well as books by authors Danielle Steel and Nora Roberts.

As for romantic jewelry, Amazon.ca said the most popular item was a men’s 10K yellow gold chain followed by a white gold aquamarine and diamond engagement ring.

Top 20 most romantic cities in Canada 2017:

Victoria Abbotsford, B.C. North Vancouver, B.C. Grande Prairie, Alta. Saskatoon, Sask. Prince George, B.C. Waterloo, Ont. Nanaimo, B.C. Kamloops, B.C. Calgary, Alta. Red Deer, Alta. Lethbridge, Alta. Kingston, Ont. Regina, Sask. North Bay, Ont. Medicine Hat, Alta. Edmonton, Alta. Burlington, Ont. Maple Ridge, B.C. Newmarket, Ont.

In 2017, eight of the top 20 are cities that didn’t make the list last year, including Abbotsford. Other new additions include Grand Prairie, Prince George, North Bay, Medicine Hat, Burlington, Maple Ridge, and Newmarket.