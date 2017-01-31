Canada
4 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash north of Lloydminster

Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a two-vehicle crash north of Lloydminster.

Saskatchewan RCMP announced Tuesday that four people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision north of Lloydminster.

At around 2 p.m. CT, emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and 17 in the rural municipality of Britannia.

Maidstone RCMP officials said a westbound vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Two occupants from each vehicle were taken to hospital by ambulance. All four are reported to be in stable condition.

Traffic was restricted for around three hours for cleanup and police to investigate.

Police officials said investigation shows that weather, road conditions and alcohol are not factors in the collision.

