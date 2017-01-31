Multi-million dollar Métis business pilot project launched in Saskatoon

It’s a strategy aimed at breathing new life into aboriginal communities.

Tuesday marked an important milestone as nine Saskatchewan Métis nations came together to sign off on a new pilot project for the next five years.

With the flick of a pen at the Saskatoon Inn, the nearly dozen communities signed on to participate in the Métis Community Capacity Strategy (MCCS).

A pilot designed to help each region or organization identify business opportunities and how to close deals when they come around.

“A lot of those communities are at a point where they’re just about there but they need the expertise of a northern research group,” Ronald Duplessis, with Clarence Campeau Development Fund (CCDF) and director of MCCS, said.

“The consultants that we’re using here – to be able to do the feasibility studies, undertake the strategies, to develop networking opportunities, negotiation skills and to attend meetings with industry, business and government – it’s going to have a big impact.”

The nine communities involved include:

Northern village of Beauval;

Buffalo Narrows Economic Corporation;

Central Urban Metis Federation Inc. (Saskatoon);

Northern village of Green Lake;

Infinity Metis Development Corporation (Archerwill);

Kineepik Metis Local (Pinehouse);

Northern village of La Loche;

Prince Albert Metis Women Association; and

Sakitawak Development Corporation (Île-à-la-Crosse).

Laurier Donais, assistant deputy minster with the ministry of government relations, agreed.

“I think certainly you want to build on some momentum that is currently in some communities,” Donais said.

“Economic development can open opportunities for wealth creation, employment in those communities and those are good news stories for sure.”

The initiative is that of the CCDF.

In nearly two decades, its investments have generated more than $880 million in social and economic benefits in Saskatchewan.

“The more businesses we create, the more revenue is generated, the more spin-off benefits, the more jobs, more wealth in those communities,” Duplessis said.

“Every business has a big impact on those smaller communities.”

Storefronts instead of just shorelines. Officials with the CCDF said they want to go above and beyond tourist attractions and say they have the money to back these regions.

“CCDF has large capital available – 300 thousand dollars in grants for every project over 600 thousand dollars plus up to a million dollars in funding financing at attractive interest rates,” Duplessis said.

Funding that can sometimes be difficult to distribute it because of a lack of capacity required in these regions to ensure they can capitalize on business.

“They’re lacking skills, they’re lacking equity, they’re lacking planning, they’re lacking a number of different things and that’s what this strategy is all about.”

It’s about keeping small communities in Saskatchewan alive, not only that but a great place to live, work and play.