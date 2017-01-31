BC man pleads guilty in 2005 death of 2-year-old boy in Calgary

A British Columbia man has pleaded guilty in the case of a two-year-old boy who died in Calgary over 10 years ago.

Ryan John Podhorodecki has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2005 death of Blake Harvey.

At the time, police were told the toddler fell down the stairs. An autopsy later confirmed it was a homicide.

In October 2015, Podhorodecki was arrested in Victoria, B.C. and charged with manslaughter.

He was the common-law boyfriend of the little boy’s mother at the time.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

