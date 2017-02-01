Province contributes another 5 million dollars to BC SPCA

A new headquarters in downtown Vancouver will be the crux of an additional five million dollars contributed to the society by the provincial government on Tuesday.

North Vancouver liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite said “animals everywhere deserve proper care and housing” as she announced the additional funding in support of the BC SPCA’s plan to renovate and replace shelters around the province.

The total dollar amount contributed to the SPCA by the liberal government now sits at 10 million dollars after two separate contributions, the first in 2015 and the second on Tuesday afternoon.

The funding will allow the SPCA to start the second phase of their big facilities plan, which includes a new Vancouver headquarters for the organization.

“One of the things that we have found … we know so much more about animals now than we did even a decade ago,” SPCA CEO Craig Daniell on the importance of new SPCA facilities. “How we house animals now is so much different than how we did ten years ago.”

While a fixed address for the new Vancouver has yet to be determined, the facility will include a community animal centre, full-service veterinary hospital, education centre, and it will serve as the BC SPCA’s provincial headquarters.

Phase one of the project included a animal-seizure facility in Kelowna, which opened in March 2015, and a SPCA facility in Nanaimo, which opened in June of last year.