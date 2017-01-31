NB financial assistance program launched to help residents after ice storm

New Brunswick will be getting some financial help from the province as it continues to grapple with power outages and other issues in wake of the ice storm that crippled many regions last week.

Premier Brian Gallant announced Tuesday that a Disaster Financial Assistance Program was being started by the government, with applications being available by calling 1-888-298-8555, filling one out online or by visiting a warming centre or shelter.

“We understand that a crisis like this can have not only an impact on the day-to-day goings on but it also has potential to have very strong impact on our finances, it can have a strong impact with regards to quality of life,” Gallant said during a news conference in Neguac, N.B.

The announcement comes the same day as government adjourned the legislature for a week as recovery efforts continue.

He said people returning or trying to stay in their homes need to be wary of their food. He said even those who may have purchased a large amount of groceries will have access to funds to purchase new food through $100,000 the government is giving to the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks.

“There’s going to be support for you to be able to restock … to get food that we know is safe,” Gallant said.

Financial assistance will also be available to recover eligible damages and losses, Gallant said. The funding covers items that insurance cannot help with, such as repairs to electrical panels, a release reads. Gallant advised people to save receipts for items they purchased and call insurance providers to find out what can be covered.

“Too many people without power”

Early last week, an ice storm made its way through a large part of the province, knocking out power for more than 130,000 people at the height of the storm. As of Tuesday, Gallant said that number had dropped to just under 14,000 people. He commended NB Power for working to try and bring people’s power back. NB Power said they are hoping to reconnect 75 per cent of customers in the Acadian Peninsula, where most of the remaining outages are located, by Tuesday night.

“It’s too many people without power but I think we should take a moment to recognize the work of NB Power and all the others who are doing everything they can to restore power to people,” Gallant said.

The premier said, as more power is recovered in different areas, there could be added difficulties due to issues such as more one-on-one attention needed or isolated homes.

But as people wait for power to be restored, Gallant again cautioned people to be careful when trying to stay warm and confirmed 34 people had been injured from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, up one from Monday. Two people died as a result of CO poisoning last week.

“People have to be very vigilant when it comes to using open flames, generators, barbecues and other things of this nature indoors and … garages can also be very dangerous, some will even have the door open but the fumes will still get into the homes,” Gallant said. “So please be very vigilant.”

In addition to to NB Power crews working across the province, on Monday the Canadian Forces deployed approximately 200 members across the province to check in on residents. Gallant also said during the weekend another 150 volunteers were also making their way around to homes to offer assistance. And on Tuesday, New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) said it would send out about 450 workers.

Major Turmel Chiasson told The Canadian Press his troops, from Canadian Forces Base Gagetown, were spread through Lameque and Miscou islands.

Army knocking on your door

Residents of Lameque, N.B. said they got a surprise on Tuesday when military members started showing up at their doors.

Gilles Godin was working on his generator as he tried to keep his home heated and got a surprise visit.

“They ask us how we doin’ and if we needed water and all that,” Godin said. “It’s good. Some people say it was slow to get them here, but there’s a lot of steps to get to that. To see all the traffic, the army and all that, it’s something.”

“We are working with the fire department to make sure there are no issues,” said Master Bdr. Darren Finnamore with the Canadian Forces. “[We’re] making sure everybody has food, water, wood.”

People in the community said they welcomed the arrival.

“It’s not scary, we’re happy about that, they got a lot of stuff to help us,” Jacques Ferron said.

Gallant added that people should visit warming centres and shelters if they need warmth, medical attention or information on financial support.

