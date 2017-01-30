Thousands still in the dark as military mobilized to assist N.B. ice storm cleanup

About 200 military troops are making their way across several northeast New Brunswick communities Monday morning, checking in on residents who are waking up to Day 6 without power.

Last week’s ice storm downed trees and power lines, knocking out power to thousands of residents.

Over the weekend, Premier Brian Gallant confirmed two people had died and 31 people have been hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning, as people scramble to find ways to keep warm.

The soldiers, mobilized from CFB Gagetown, will be deployed to the hardest-hit communities to help authorities check on residents, distribute basic necessities and clear debris.

The thick layer of ice covering everything from trees to homes is making the recovery efforts of the “extensive damage” more difficult.

“The damage is more significant than expected,” Gallant said on the weekend.

More than 150 volunteers are going door-to-door, checking on people and offering water or any assistance they may need. Gallant said by Sunday afternoon, 90 per cent of the homes affected had been reached.

At the height of the power outages, more 150,000 NB Power customers were in the dark. Since then, that number has dropped to fewer than 30,000.

Gallant said Sunday that it could still be days before power is restored across the province, even with the extra help from the military. NB Power said they hoped to have 60 per cent of the Acadian Peninsula restored by Monday.

Warming centres are still open across the province:

Alma – Activity Centre

Bas-Caraquet – École L’Escale des Jeunes

Bertrand – Municipal Office

Blackville – Fire Hall

Blackville – 137 Main St

Bois Blanc – 1560 Route 135

Bouctouche – JK Irving Center, 30 Évangéline St.

Burnt Church (Esgenoôpetitj) First Nation – Bingo Plex – Route 11

Cap-pelé – Fire station

Eel Ground First Nation – Church

Grande-Anse – towh hall

Hampton – Community Centre, 808 Main St.

Hillsborough – Fire Hall

Irishtown – Community Centre

Lagaceville – Church

Lamèque – Church

Memramcook – arena

Miramichi – Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave.

Miramichi – Linden Rec Centre

Moncton – City Hall

Moncton – Resurgo Place

Moncton – Coliseeum

Moncton – Crossman Community Centre

Paquetville – Centre du savoir

Pointe-du-chêne – Community Centre

Rexton – Curling Club (49 Centennial West Ave)

Richibucto – church

Rivière-du-portage – Centre récréatif

Riverview – Town Hall

Rogersville – Municipal Office

Sackville – Civic Center

Saint-Isidore – 4024 des Fondateurs Blvd.

Saint-Léolin – Club de l’age d’or

Saint Louis de Kent – Centre Aqua Kent

Salisbury – Lions Club

Salisbury – Village office

Salisbury – Fire Department

Shediac – Multipurpose Centre

Shippagan – Centre Universitaire

Tracadie – Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Sheila)

Tracadie – Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Pont Landry)

Tracadie – École Le Tremplin

— With files from Adrienne South, Global News, and The Canadian Press.