Police make arrest in West End homicide, seek 2 more suspects

WINNIPEG — Police have made an arrest and are on the lookout for two suspects in connection to a homicide in the West End earlier this month.

On Jan. 19, police were called on scene to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street to check on the well-being on an individual at that location.

When officers entered the apartment they found the body of a man, who was later identified Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk, 38.

After investigating, police said Balonyk encountered three men at the location. He was then seriously assaulted, and later died of his injuries.

On Saturday, officers arrested and charged Brendan Severight, 24, with first-degree murder.

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder have been issued for two other suspects in connection to Balonyk’s death.

Luke Moar, 31, is described as 5’9 and 210 lbs. Ryan Flett, 25, is described as 6’1 and 150 lbs.