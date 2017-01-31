Red Deer liquor store employee assaulted with bear spray: RCMP

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the men who robbed a Red Deer liquor store and assaulted a staff member with bear spray.

On Jan. 30, police said officers responded to a robbery report at 1 p.m. at the Bower Liquor store located at 2325 50 Ave. They said two men tried to steal alcohol and one sprayed an employee with bear spray when he attempted to stop them. The suspects took two bottles of alcohol and took off in a red SUV, which was later reported stolen.

The getaway vehicle has been described as a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe with Alberta licence plate number of ERU 157. The driver’s side door may have damage sustained during the robbery.

Police said the victim has since recovered from the effects of the bear spray.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.