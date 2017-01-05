RCMP search for suspect in Alberta liquor store robbery and assault

The RCMP is looking for a 29-year-old after a robbery and assault at a Sandy Beach, Alta. liquor store.

Police said on Dec. 30 a man sprayed bear spray in the liquor store and stole a small amount of liquor, before leaving.

When he was outside, the suspect allegedly sprayed the bear spray through a vehicle window at a man who wasn’t aware of the robbery. The suspect then fled on foot.

The man in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the liquor store clerk wasn’t injured.

The incident happened at around 6:15 p.m.

The RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Taron Twoyoungmen.

He’s facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguised with intent to commit an offence, robber with an offensive weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Sandy Beach is about 66 kms northwest of Edmonton.