‘Beauty and the Beast’ last trailer: Ariana Grande, John Legend debut duet

The final Beauty and the Beast trailer was released Monday, and it features a magical duet from Ariana Grande and John Legend.

The teaser for the live-action Disney film delivers more enchanting scenes, and showcases Grande and Legend’s rendition of the classic Tale as Old as Time. (The song plays around the 1:30 mark in the trailer.)

The theme song was sung by Angela Lansbury in the original 1991 animated movie, but performed by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson for the movie’s soundtrack.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dion will be performing a new original track for the film called How Does A Moment Last Forever.

The movie, directed by Bill Condon (Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Dreamgirls), brings the classic fairy tale to life with Emma Watson as Belle, a young woman whose love for a beast, played by Dan Stevens, could break a curse placed upon a castle.

The new trailer is also filled with spellbinding visuals, from Watson dancing in the iconic golden gown to the adorable talking teacup Chip showing off one of his tricks.

We also get our first glimpse of Gaston claiming his undying love for himself, in a mirror.

Watson sings Belle (Reprise) in the above clip, which features a glimpse of her character meeting the Beast for the first time.

“I sing, so that’s really unexpected,” she told Total Film magazine back in March 2015. “I’ve never had to do that for a film role before, and I think people will be interested to see me do something very different like that. It gives me a different challenge, really. That’s terrifying in and of itself!”

Disney aired a special sneak peek of the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast during the Golden Globes ceremony. (You can watch it below.)

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theatres March 17, 2017.

