‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer: Hear Emma Watson sing in latest clip

Disney aired a special sneak peek of the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast during the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.

The movie, directed by Bill Condon (Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Dreamgirls), brings the classic fairy tale to life with Emma Watson as Belle, a young woman whose love for a beast, played by Dan Stevens, could break a curse placed upon a castle.

Watson sings Belle (Reprise) in the above clip, which features a glimpse of her character meeting the Beast for the first time.

She’s seen approaching the Beast’s castle before meeting talking teacup Chip, who exclaims “Pleased to meet you!”

Disney also released the film’s latest poster, showing Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Emma Thompson as Mrs.Potts, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza. They all appear as their characters, in human form.

#BeOurGuest and see an all-new look at Beauty and the Beast tonight during the #GoldenGlobes🌹 pic.twitter.com/tiRXZVyXDb — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 8, 2017

The movie studio released the official trailer for the film in the spring and it was viewed a record 91.8 million times in its first 24 hours — beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens (88 million views), Captain America: Civil War (61 million views) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (55 million views). The teaser trailer focused on the Beast’s castle and offered only a glimpse of Belle.

The official trailer for the live-action adaption was released in November.

WATCH BELOW: Beauty and the Beast full trailer released

Watch Emma Watson sing in the sneak peek, above.

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theatres March 17, 2017.