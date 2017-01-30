City looking to make people love Saskatoon winters

How to make people love winters in Saskatoon. That is the focus of a partnership between the City of Saskatoon and community groups to develop a winter city strategy.

Brenda Wallace, the city’s director of environmental and corporate initiatives, said the strategy is meant to capture opportunities that might otherwise be missed.

“(Winter) is a significant season for our city and there’s a lot of opportunities that perhaps we might be missing,” Wallace told Global News.

“The winter city strategy is a little bit of an economic strategy to try and recapture those opportunities, encourage people to get outside and embrace the season that we have and enjoy the festivals.”

Along with economic opportunities, the city is looking at ways to improve the quality of life and how everyone can take part in outdoor winter activities.

“Think about the design so you’re out of the wind, in the sun, it can be quite pleasant outside, that’s called a microclimate, how can we create more of those in our city,” Wallace explained.

Wallace is encouraging everyone to get involved in developing the strategy, either online, on the city’s Facebook page or by holding a kitchen table talk.

“There’s a guide that steps you through the questions we’d like to get some input on,” Wallace said.

“There’s also a variety of resources that explains further what are these four pillars that we’re taking about: life, design, culture … and economy.”

The feedback will be used to develop the next steps in creating a winter strategy that is unique to Saskatoon.