PotashCorp Wintershines kicks off with kilt skate in Saskatoon

PotashCorp Wintershines kicked off Saturday, bringing nine days of seasonal fun to people in Saskatoon.

It was a relatively warm day outside for Saskatchewan’s premiere winter festival and some took advantage by heading out to the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink.

On Saturday afternoon, Saskatoon took part in the third annual “Sir John A’s Great Canadian Kilt Skate,” which celebrates Canada’s first prime minister. Kilted skaters hit the ice to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday as well as the 202nd birthday of Sir John A. Macdonald, who was born in Scotland.

According to organizers, it was about taking time to remember how Scottish immigrants helped shape the province.

“Scottish people were instrumental in settling in Saskatchewan and the west,” kilt skate volunteer Jill Sauter said.

“If you look around there are lots of restaurants and businesses with Scottish names. People made investments, came here and started businesses.”

This year, kilt skates are scheduled to be held in seven Canadian cities in five provinces.

The 2017 Wintershines festival runs until Feb. 5.