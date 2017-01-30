Saskatoon Muslims condemn Quebec City terror attack

Saskatoon’s Muslim community is condemning the terror attack on a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead and at lease eight injured, three critically.

“There is no justification for any such criminal acts of violence and terrorism wherever and whenever they occur,” the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan (IAS) said in a statement.

READ MORE: Canadian leaders express outrage and shock at Quebec mosque attack

The terror attack happened during Sunday evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

“Muslims in Saskatoon are joining fellow Canadians in expressing outrage, and sharing in the grief, following the horrendous events that unfolded last night in Sainte-Foy, Quebec City,” the IAS said.

“We send out thoughts and prayers to those injured, and the friends and families of the victims.

The IAS said they are grateful for the outpouring of support it has received since the deadly shooting.

“It is this coming together, particularly at times when incidents like this seek to divide, that gives us hope and strengthens us as a nation,” the IAS said.

READ MORE: ‘Islamophobia exists,’ Montreal Muslim community in shock following Quebec City mosque attack

Police in Quebec have two people in custody as they try and determine a motive behind the shooting.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark also expressed his thoughts on the shooting.

“We pray in peace and people have that opportunity to pray in peace in our own communities and suddenly gunfire opens up on those individuals,” Clark told Global News.

“It’s just absolutely devastating.”