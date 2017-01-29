Classique Montréalaise uniting hockey players

Over 150 teams from all over the province gathered at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Olympic Basin this weekend for an outdoor pond hockey tournament.

The free event was part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

Hockey teams were divided into four divisions; competitive, recreational, 50 + and women’s.

“Guys and girls – they want to win,” said the event’s spokesperson, Jean-Loup Barbeau. “It’s a very fairplay event, but people want to win – it’s the sport of hockey.”

WATCH BELOW: Éric Fortin-Lambert from La Classique Montréalaise joins Kim Sullivan to talk about technical difficulties behind building sixteen ice rinks.

Throughout the weekend, players competed for the grand prize; one hour of free ice time at the Bell Centre.

WATCH: Canadiens Alumnus Patrice Brisebois discusses the Classique Montréalaise

Additionally, the winners will be joined by Montreal Canadiens alumni.

“We watch it on TV, some of us go and see live hockey games, but imagine playing on the Bell Centre ice,” Barbeau said.

Organizers say the event was the first and biggest hockey pond tournament in the province and they, along with participants, hopes it comes back again next year.

“It’s a nice way to put people together,” a participant told Global News. “I think it’s a great event and I hope to come back and start a new generation of hockey players.”