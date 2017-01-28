Recipe: Chinese New Year scallops

In honour of Lunar New Year, Jenice Yu of Fresh Ideas Start Here prepares steamed scallops and prawns

Ingredients

12 half-shelled fresh scallops

12 spot prawns , shelled

2 cups bean vermicell, cooked and strained

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoon chili peppers chopped

1 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 spring onion chopped

Method

Set up steamer by bringing water to a boil in a wok/large pan.

Detach scallop meat from shell, add vermicelli onto shell and add scallop back on top

In a separate small pan, combine canola oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic and chili peppers. Sautée until fragrant. Turn heat off and set aside.

Place 1 spot prawn on each scallop. Add spoonful of mixture on each scallop and steam for 6-8 minutes. Transfer scallops out onto plate and garnish with green onion.