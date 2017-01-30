Tech crimes experts to testify in triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Douglas Garland‘s triple-murder trial will enter its third week Monday with testimony from an expert in digital forensics.

It’s expected court will hear more about evidence discovered on the computer hard drive found hidden in the rafters of the basement of the Garland home.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

On the first day of the trial, the prosecution told the jury almost 200 gigabytes of information was stored on the hard drive and reviewed by the tech crimes unit.

The Crown alleges Garland meticulously researched things such as murder and how to kill without emotion, torture, the Likneses on social media and their estate sale.

It’s alleged the hard drive also held information on picking locks—specifically the Schlage BE365 that the Likneses had on their door.

The Crown’s theory is Garland violently removed the trio from their beds and took them to his parents farm, where they were killed and their bodies were destroyed.

In the Crown’s opening statement, the prosecution said the hard drive contained evidence of research about Alvin, Kathy, their estate sale, as well as torture and lock-picking.

Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner previously told court evidence was found all over the property.

“DNA of all three was found,” she said. “DNA of both Alvin and Nathan are found on a saw. DNA of Kathryn is found on meat hooks.”

