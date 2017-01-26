Neighbour of Garland farm to testify Thursday at triple-murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

One of Douglas Garland‘s former neighbours is scheduled to testify on the ninth day of his triple-murder trial.

The jury is also expected to hear more information about the hard drives found in the Garland home.

However, court will begin Thursday with cross-examination of the key forensic investigator in the case.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

READ MORE: Timeline – Missing Calgary family Nathan O’Brien, Alvin and Kathryn Liknes

Read the latest tweets from Nancy Hixt below and scroll down to continue reading today’s article



Tweets by @NancyHixt



The lead forensic investigator on the case, Const. Ian Oxton testified Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Oxton said the Garland garage was filled with unknown chemicals. A bottle of chloroform was also seized.

Oxton said investigators could tell there had been “a lot of activity” around the far south outbuildings on the rural property and explained the grass was matted down with what appeared to be chemical burns.

Court also heard that building contained smaller handcuffs; Oxton said they were for children or small adults. The items were shown to the jury.

The Crown alleges Garland violently took the Likneses and young Nathan, killed them, then dismembered their bodies and burned them in the barrel.

Oxton became emotional on Wednesday, tearing up as he spoke about sifting through 120 gallons of ashes from a fire pit on the property. It took 10 months, equal to approximately 550 hours.

The trial is in the second of five weeks.

Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of Douglas Garland’s murder trial