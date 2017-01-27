Three men arrested, one suspect still on the loose in Prince George double homicide

RCMP arrested three men and are still searching for one other suspect in connection with the double murder in Prince George on Jan. 25.

Police were called at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday for a “shots fired” call on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle with three adult men inside. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was rushed to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, Mounties located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested two men.

Aaron Ryan Moore, 27, of Prince George, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Thirty-three-year old Prince George resident Joshua Steven has also been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Prince George RCMP officers acknowledged the public for their help in the investigation saying the tips resulted in valuable evidence that allowed them to identify two additional suspects.

On Jan. 26, another suspect was arrested.

Perry Andrew Charlie, 24, also from Prince George, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

RCMP are still searching for one other suspect, 21-year-old Seaver Tye Miller. The Prince George resident is wanted for two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said Miller is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they see Miller and is advised not to approach him.