2 men shot and killed in Prince George in targeted double homicide

Two men were shot and killed in Prince George early Wednesday morning in what Prince George RCMP are calling a targeted attack.

Police were called at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday for a ‘shots fired’ call on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle with three adult men inside. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was rushed to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Section is investigating.

Police have closed Foothills Boulevard from North Nechako Road to the Otway Road Overpass this morning and it’s expected this stretch will remain closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide or those responsible to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”.