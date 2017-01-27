Dan Rather starts Facebook news page, ‘News and Guts’

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather has launched his own curated Facebook news feed called “News and Guts,” named after his media production company.

Built in response to Trump’s White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway‘s “alternative facts,” the page is a place for people to get updates on breaking stories from respected and reputable sources.

Some of the posts currently on the page include the Washington Post‘s take down of Donald Trump‘s most recent claims of voter fraud, Rather’s Nasdaq interview about the public’s trust in the media and a summary of Trump’s comments to the press on the ordered border wall.

The Facebook page has gained over half a million likes in a few weeks and the summary reads, “Dan Rather has created a media company that promotes his vision of real journalism, news of integrity and as he would say a “play no favourites, pull no punches” brand of reporting. News with guts. In these turbulent times, we seek nothing more than the truth.”

Rather recently revealed on his satellite radio show, Dan Rather’s America, that he believes Conway is “spewing propaganda.”

“This idea of ‘alternate facts’ is a propaganda tool,” Rather said. “Yes, I used the word ‘propaganda.’ A propaganda tool in order to confuse people. Personally, I think this is very dangerous.”

“Here’s the central point, folks,” he said Wednesday. “When the spokesman for the president, and when the president himself, but the spokesman most recently, talks about alternate facts, alternate facts — whether you like President Trump, or don’t like him, or haven’t made up your mind about him — this, folks, is ridiculous.”

He concluded his rant by saying that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer‘s most recent White House briefing gives him hope that Spicer’s relationship with the press may improve.

“Yesterday’s press briefing in the White House press room gives me some encouragement because what we need here is civility and a decent respect for the roles that a press secretary plays and that the press plays, and you saw some of that on display yesterday,” Rather said. “So we ought to tip our cap to that and say: ‘That’s more like it.’ The press has its role to be more adversarial, and the press secretary has his role to speak the truth.”