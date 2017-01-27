President Trump calls Madonna ‘disgusting’ for Women’s March speech

President Donald Trump made his feelings known about Madonna‘s acerbic, expletive-filled Women’s March speech she gave last Saturday.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday evening, Trump didn’t mince words when he described the Material Girl.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting,” he said. “I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole… cause. I thought her, and a couple of others… but I thought she was in particular… I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

In her speech Saturday, which quickly became one of the most standout speeches of the massive gathering, Madonna told the crowd she was angry after the election and had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

WATCH BELOW: Madonna’s speech at the Women’s March

Good Morning Britain talk-show host Piers Morgan (who’s also been supportive of Trump since he started his presidential campaign) shared Trump’s sentiment, taking it to another level by calling for her arrest.

Morgan criticized Madonna on his show, saying she’s “fuelling an idea” to “assassinate” President Trump.

When his co-host told him he was “incredibly rude” for his Madonna remarks, Morgan went on to say, “No, no, it’s not rudeness. It’s about calling out people for saying incredibly offensive things. You try going to an airport and saying you’d been thinking about blowing up the White House and you’d be arrested. Try it.”

American politician Newt Gingrich also took issue with Madonna’s speech; on Monday morning’s FOX and Friends, he said she should be arrested.

“She is parallel to the young fascists running around town breaking windows. All of them should be given maximum sentence…,” Gingrich said. “What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism. She’s part of it. And I think we have to be prepared to protect ourselves. Frankly, she ought to be… the truth is she ought to be arrested.”

It wasn’t only men who took issue with Madonna’s speech, however; ’80s pop star Cyndi Lauper also chastized the singer.

“I don’t think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity,” said Lauper. “That is what opens people’s minds. When you want to change people’s minds, you have to share your real story.”

As a counterexample, the Girls Just Want To Have Fun singer went on to praise Scarlett Johansson for her personal speech about using Planned Parenthood services as a teen.

“She shared her story. It was clear and it was eloquent. Yelling doesn’t. It just jacks people up but it doesn’t communicate any type of humanity or any kind of story that would open another person’s mind,” Lauper said.

WATCH BELOW: Cyndi Lauper criticizes Madonna’s Women’s March speech

Madonna has defended her speech, saying that she does not encourage violence and felt that parts of her speech were taken “wildly out of context.”

“My speech began with ‘ I want to start a revolution of love.’ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world,” she wrote. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Madonna concluded the post by saying, “It was truly an honour to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.'”

You can watch Madonna’s full speech below.

With files from Katie Scott