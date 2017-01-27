Escaped serial rapist David Maracle arrested in Cornwall, Ont.

A convicted serial rapist who escaped a correctional facility in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday was arrested in Cornwall, Ont., Thursday night.

Cornwall police said 51-year-old David Maracle was taken into custody around 8 p.m. without incident at the Cornwall Square shopping centre.

Kingston Police said Maracle was last seen leaving the minimum security Henry Trail Correctional Facility around 8 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution at 1453 Bath Road.

Maracle was convicted for sexually assaulting a woman in 1987, raping and choking a common-law partner in 1997, and that same year kidnapping a 14-year-old Brantford schoolgirl by gunpoint and repeatedly raping her.

Authorities said Maracle completed his sentence on Oct. 22, 2015 but was under a Long-Term Supervision Order (LTSO) which ensures potentially high-risk offenders are supervised for up to 10 years after a sentence expires.