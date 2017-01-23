Police hunt for serial rapist who escaped prison in Kingston, Ont.

Police are on the hunt for a serial rapist who escaped a correctional facility in Kingston, Ont., Sunday night.

Kingston Police said 51-year-old David Maracle was last seen leaving the minimum security Henry Trail Correctional Facility located on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution at 1453 Bath Road.

Maracle was convicted for sexually assaulting a woman in 1987, raping and choking a common-law partner in 1997, and that same year kidnapping a 14-year-old Brantford schoolgirl by gunpoint and repeatedly raping her.

He is described as being of First Nations descent, 5’10” tall, 200 lbs, with short dark hair. He was wearing green/grey cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and dark jacket/sweater.

Kingston Police and Ontario Provincial Police have joined forces in their search for Maracle.

Authorities are reminding the pubic to remain vigilant and to call 911 if anyone fits the description.