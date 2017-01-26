Vernon restaurant owners accused of arson

The owners of a Vernon restaurant damaged in a suspicious fire are being accused of setting the blaze.

The allegation is made in a civil law suit filed by an insurance company that names the City of Vernon plaintiff as the building owner.

The December 2014 blaze was at the since closed New Delhi restaurant which was owned by husband and wife Jasbir Singh Jammu and Balwinder Kaur Jammu.

“The fire was intentionally set by the defendant Jasbir Singh Jammu or the defendant Balwinder Kaur Jammu or the defendant John Doe, acting alone or in concert with each other or other unknown persons,” states the Notice of Civil Claim.

The lawsuit alleges four days before the fire, the building’s sprinkler system was disconnected for repairs and Jasbir Jammu was informed of that.

It’s further alleged at about 3:00 a.m. on the day of the fire, the alarm system was opened and closed by the user name assigned to Jasbir Balwinder Jammu. At 3:09 a.m., the alarm system was set by the same user name. And 17 minutes after that, the fire was detected.

The Jammus deny having anything to do with the arson.

They explain the use of the alarm system that night saying they were staying late, having something to eat and putting up Christmas decorations.

As to why the alarm system was opened and closed and then set nine minutes later, the couple says that must be a mistake with the system’s record keeping.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial compensation for losses, damages and expenses stemming from the fire.

None of the allegations have been substantiated in court and a date for the hearing has not been set.