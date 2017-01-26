Toronto marijuana advocates link dispensary robberies to ‘violent’ police raids

Marijuana advocacy groups in Toronto say dispensaries across the city are being stigmatized by “violent” police raids and that the recent rash of robberies is linked to the pot storefront crackdown.

“Police raids bring violence into the city, with no recourse by the public. The raids themselves are violent, and since criminals believe dispensaries will not have the support of the police, dispensaries are viewed as easy targets for robberies,” Michael McLellan, a spokesperson for the Toronto Dispensary Coalition, said in a news release.

Toronto police said earlier this week there have been 13 robberies of illegal marijuana dispensaries in the city since June 2016 and that many more go unreported.

READ MORE: Violent armed robberies of Toronto marijuana dispensaries not getting reported: police

“Employees and customers have been stabbed, pistol whipped and pepper sprayed,” Supt. Bryce Evans said during a press conference on Monday.

Cannabis groups claim dispensaries are being unfairly targeted by police and that city officials should move towards regulation to improve community safety.

“While it was encouraging that Mayor John Tory requested city staff to explore regulatory mechanisms for cannabis dispensaries in 2016, there has been a continued crackdown with little community consultation,” the media release read.

Patient advocates told reporters at a press conference in Toronto on Thursday that police will be visiting dispensaries in the coming weeks to discuss crime prevention tips and to encourage operators to call 911 to report criminal activity.

“At this point I believe it’s been fear,” Tracy Curley, a patient advocate for medical marijuana, said when asked by a reporter about storefront owners’ reluctance to report crimes.

“As dispensary owners become more aware of the tools available to them and the safety precaution that they can take, we’ll actually be able to establish a relationship between Toronto Police Services and dispensary owners.”

READ MORE: Why Toronto’s pot dispensaries are still open despite serious drug trafficking charges

The federal government said last month it is moving to legalize marijuana, but the current law governing cannabis will stand until new legislation is ratified.

Until then, dispensaries in Toronto continue to operate under the watchful eye of law enforcement officials.

Toronto police said they have been targeting pot shops near schools and playgrounds, and ones that have received complaints.