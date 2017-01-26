Vancouver Island politicians, celebrities rock out in ‘BiketownYYJ’ music video

Victoria resident and cycling enthusiast Matt Hulse has directed a music video that encourages people to travel by bike.

The video, titled “BiketownYYJ”, is a parody of the hit song “Downtown” by American hip-hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

“Downtown came out… in late 2015 and I thought it was a great song. And I just kind of had bikes on the brain and I decided these two had to come together in some way,” Hulse said.

The video features Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps riding her bike and throwing her hands in the air and waving them like she just doesn’t care.

MP Murray Rankin and MLA Lana Popham also make cameos.

Seven business sponsors and about 100 volunteers contributed to the project.

More than a year after the idea came to Hulse, the video, which had a $3,000 budget, was released this week to coincide with the roll-out of the city’s major bike lane project.

“What’s taking shape here is the first separated bike lane in the city on Pandora Street,” Helps said.

“We really need, as a community, to move towards a transportation mode shift just like Vancouver’s done.

Well, not just like Vancouver. It’s hoped the video called #BiketownYYJ will help Victoria learn from Vancouver’s mistakes, to excite, not anger people about the new lanes.

“To build separated infrastructure for cyclists; it’s controversial but I think these videos help because it’s fun… and it’s healthy,” Helps said.

“Building protected infrastructure for cyclists doesn’t mean we don’t want cars, it means we want more transportation options for people. It’s that simple.”

Helps said the ambitious 5.4-kilometre loop of protected bike lanes will cost just over $7.5 million. Critics question whether it’s a good use of money.

“It’s a celebration of cycling and I think if we can show road users of all types that cyclists are fun people who have families who want to get from A to B safely then I think the conversation will improve,” Hulse said.