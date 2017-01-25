Grey Eagle Casino employee information leaked in major privacy breach

The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino is dealing with a major privacy breach, just one week after a malicious text message went out.

Police are investigating after sensitive personal information belonging to current and former employees was leaked online.

Approximately a dozen documents with sensitive personal information have been posted to an obscure website.

The casino told Global News that no financial or credit card information was stolen.

The letters and internal management notes include complaints about employees, exit interviews with critical comments about managers, WCB and long-term disability claims, offers of employment and a termination letter.

They include names, addresses, phone numbers and Social Insurance Numbers.

Whoever posted the information claims that more internal information will be released in several data dumps.

The general manager of the casino, Martin Brickstock, told Global News that everyone named in the documents has been contacted.

Tsuut’ina Police are investigating with help from Calgary Police. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Alberta has also been notified.

Brickstock told Global News that a forensic cyber team has been called in to secure the casino’s computer system, adding only files on one computer were accessed.