January 25, 2017 6:02 pm

3 teenage boys charged after reports of car prowling in west Lethbridge

By Erik Mikkelsen

Three young men have been charged with theft by the Lethbridge Police Service after money, sunglasses and other items were reportedly stolen from vehicles.

Just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to the west Lethbridge neighbourhood of Riverstone to reports of several males checking car doors along Rivermill Landing.

A citizen called police and made his presence known to the males and they ran away.

Police were able to arrest two of the males upon arrival and the third a short time later.

A search recovered a number of items believed to be stolen from the three males including nearly $100 in change, ear phones, knives, gift cards, sunglasses, a cellphone, a back pack, and more.

Three boys who are 15, 16 and 17 years old were each charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

Police believe the stolen items were taken from vehicles in the Riverstone area and are asking any affected residents to report the incident to police by calling 403-328-4444.

