Vancouver Island high school student overdoses prompt special parent meeting

It’s more evidence that B.C.’s overdose crisis is reaching into every part of our lives: two Vancouver Island high school students, both described as “bright and engaged” have died of apparent drug overdoses.

The deaths happened in late 2016, according to youth outreach worker at the Victoria Youth Clinic, Lorna Mace.

“Those two youths lost their lives and they’re certainly not the only ones; we’ve lost a lot of people in this community who are close to our hearts,” Mace said.

The tragedies have prompted Victoria High School’s parent advisory council (PAC) to call a special meeting.

“We’re trying to encourage parents to come out and hopefully learn about how to have those difficult conversations with their teenagers,” Vic High PAC member Margaret Case said.

On hand at an information meeting scheduled for Thurs., Jan. 26th will be a panel of speakers from social workers and health care professionals to first responders.

“This isn’t like when I was in school and the police were saying ‘kids, don’t use drugs, that might lead to a life of crime or poor decision making,’ what we’re saying is one time could be fatal,” Victoria Police Department’s school liaison, Cst. Chris Gilbert said.

The panelists agree that for parents and their kids, communication is one of the best weapons against the overdose crisis sweeping across the country.

“At the youth clinic where we work, we have people who will come in and disclose to us that they’ve been using substances when maybe they’re not comfortable talking to their parents,” Mace said.

“Communication is really important, non-judgmental communication as much as possible… and really looking for the reasons why somebody has decided to use substances.”

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Victoria High; all area parents are welcome to attend.