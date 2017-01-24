Retired Lethbridge man helps dementia sufferers with his ‘Golden Oldies’

Ray Sauer is used to singing and playing music in front of crowds as he does shows throughout Lethbridge, but when he plays at care homes in the city and area, it’s special.

Many members in the audience have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, something he knows a lot about because his wife has Alzheimer’s.

“She comes and she sings every song, which is nice,” Sauer said. “She’s been in a home for over a year.”

He hopes that by singing old country tunes, rock n’ roll and golden oldies, he can help to stimulate his wife’s memories and others. Family with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s have also reached out to him, to tell him about the impact he has.

“One lady that comes here, her daughter wrote a little letter… saying ‘That mom knew every song you played .. and she is talking about it still a week later.’ Now that is worth more than money to me,” Sauer said.

Sauer’s musical allows 95-year-old Rose Cropley to dance the afternoon away.

“I like Ray’s music, if it’s good music I can get up and dance to it because I know all the songs,” she said.

“Most of the time it really settles them for the day — the music reminds them of things they have done or leisurely activities they used to do with their families,” said Christey Ann Veldman, an Activity & Volunteer Coordinator at St. Therese Villa.

Not only are the residents able to break free of a regular routine, Sauer also helps them escape to a different era.

“I think that is what volunteering is about — to make sure that people that you provide for are happy and you can go home with a good feeling for me and they go home with a good feeling,” he said.