January 24, 2017 6:23 am

Judge to decide next month on evidence at Quebec terror trial

The Canadian Press

Ismael Habib will find out next month whether a judge will allow his comments to be used as evidence at his trial, Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

A Quebec man who told undercover police officers he wanted to join the Islamic State in Syria will find out next month whether a judge will allow the comments to be entered as evidence at his trial.

Ismael Habib is charged with attempting to leave the country to participate in the activities of a terrorist group, as well as giving false information to obtain a passport.

The 29-year-old is alleged to have contacted undercover officers in order to obtain counterfeit passports and smuggle people out of Canada.

Defence lawyer Charles Montpetit said yesterday that the evidence gathered under the RCMP’s Mr. Big-type sting operation went too far and that he wants it declared inadmissible.

In 2014, Canada’s highest court ruled these types of operations tend to produce unreliable evidence because of threats and are acceptable only under strict guidelines.

