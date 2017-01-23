Canada
January 23, 2017 5:45 am

Two-vehicle crash causes ambulance rollover in downtown Toronto

An ambulance rollover near University Ave. and Richmond St. on Jan. 23, 2017.

A Toronto ambulance was involved in a rollover following a crash in downtown Toronto overnight.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. near University Avenue and Richmond Street West.

The collision involved a SUV and an ambulance which ended up on its side.

No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

However, two paramedics inside the vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.

Global News