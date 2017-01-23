Two-vehicle crash causes ambulance rollover in downtown Toronto

A Toronto ambulance was involved in a rollover following a crash in downtown Toronto overnight.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. near University Avenue and Richmond Street West.

The collision involved a SUV and an ambulance which ended up on its side.

No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

However, two paramedics inside the vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.