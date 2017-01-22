Former CIA head ‘saddened and angered’ by Donald Trump’s behaviour at CIA HQ

Former CIA Director John Brennan says President Donald Trump “should be ashamed of himself” for his behaviour at CIA headquarters Saturday.

That’s according to a statement released by Brennan’s former aide Nick Shapiro.

The statement says Brennan “is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump’s despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA’s Memorial Wall of Agency heroes. Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself.”

Speaking to CIA officers Saturday while standing in front of the memorial for fallen CIA agents, Trump appeared more focused on settling scores with the media than addressing his audience.

He defensively touted the crowd size for his swearing-in ceremony, wrongly claiming that the throngs on the National Mall stretched “all the way back to the Washington Monument.” Photos and video clearly showed the crowd stopping well short of the landmark.

During his remarks at the CIA, the president claimed the inaugural crowds topped 1 million people, offering no evidence.

High-level CIA brass stood largely silent during Trump’s remarks, though some of the roughly 400 other officers in attendance cheered on the president during his remarks.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, slammed Trump for using his CIA visit to squabble over media coverage.

“He will need to do more than use the agency memorial as a backdrop if he wants to earn the respect of the men and women who provide the best intelligence in the world,’ Schiff said.

The inaugural celebrations have been shadowed by reports that the CIA and other federal agencies are investigating Russian interference in the presidential election on behalf of Trump. McClatchy reported that the investigation included whether money from the Kremlin covertly aided Trump. The New York Times said agencies were examining intercepted communications and financial transactions between Russian officials and Trump’s associates.

FBI Director James Comey has declined to confirm or describe the nature of the government’s investigation, both during a congressional hearing and in closed-door meetings with members of Congress.