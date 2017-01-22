Donald Trump scoffs at protesters on Twitter: ‘Why didn’t these people vote?’

President Donald Trump says he watched some of the protests from Saturday – when more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches in Washington and around the world.

But he doesn’t seem to think much of the demonstrations.

He says in a tweet Sunday morning that he was “under the impression that we just had an election!” and adds: “Why didn’t these people vote?”

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

While Trump is claiming these protesters didn’t vote, that seems unlikely.

Trump won the vote in the Electoral College, putting him in the White House, but Democrat Hillary Clinton captured the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

President Donald Trump did a quick about-face a couple of hours later, issuing a second tweet with a completely different tone.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

He said, “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy.”

He then continued, “Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”