Striking photos of Women’s Marches around the world

WARNING: Language appears in this story that may be offensive to some readers.

A Women’s March on Washington extended well beyond the U.S. capital on Saturday, one day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as U.S. president.

The rally in D.C. alone was estimated to have drawn over 500,000 people. But rallies in cities such as L.A., Chicago, Boston, London, Paris, Vancouver and Toronto drew many thousands more.

Together, demonstrators all over the world sent a message in support of “human rights, decency and justice” after a heated presidential campaign that was characterized by racist and sexist rhetoric.

The rallies generated striking photos wherever people gathered.

Here are some images from Women’s Marches around the world on Jan. 21, 2017: