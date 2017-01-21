Striking photos of Women’s Marches around the world

WARNING: Language appears in this story that may be offensive to some readers.
A Women’s March on Washington extended well beyond the U.S. capital on Saturday, one day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as U.S. president.
The rally in D.C. alone was estimated to have drawn over 500,000 people. But rallies in cities such as L.A., Chicago, Boston, London, Paris, Vancouver and Toronto drew many thousands more.
Women’s March on Washington: People gather in Chicago for women’s march
Together, demonstrators all over the world sent a message in support of “human rights, decency and justice” after a heated presidential campaign that was characterized by racist and sexist rhetoric.
The rallies generated striking photos wherever people gathered.
Here are some images from Women’s Marches around the world on Jan. 21, 2017:
Thousands of participants converge on the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017.
EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Thousands of participants converge on the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2017.
EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Protesters assemble on the National Mall during the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The march is expected to draw thousands from across the country to protest newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump.
Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
People attend the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017. Protest rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington in defense of press freedom, women’s and human rights following the official inauguration on 20 January of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America.
EPA/John Taggart
People attend the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
EPA/John Taggart
A participant holds both the U.S. national flag (L) and the LGBT community’s symbolic Rainbow flag (R) as people arrive on the mall for the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017.
EPA/John Taggart
People attend the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017.
EPA/John Taggart
Demonstrators gather in Public Square during a march in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
(Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Protesters march near the Eiffel Tower during the Women’s March in Paris, France on Jan. 21, 2017. EPA/IAN LANGSDON
EPA/Ian Langsdon
Demonstrators protest at the Women’s March on London, as part of international day of action in solidarity on Jan. 21, 2017.
Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock
Demonstrators protest at the Women’s March on London, as part of international day of action in solidarity on Jan. 21, 2017.
Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock
Comments